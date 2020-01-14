Australia ‘open for business’ as cool change eases bushfire threat

Australia on Tuesday urged international tourists to put aside concerns about raging bushfires after the United States downgraded a travel warning, even as thick smoke disrupted preparations for the Australian Open in Melbourne.
