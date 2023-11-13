The Australia plastics market is projected to reach a market size of US$ 8.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australia Plastics Market value is estimated at US$ 4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The plastics market refers to the global industry that manufactures, processes, and distributes plastic materials and products. Plastics are polymers that are synthesized from petrochemicals and other organic substances. They are adaptable materials that can be moulded into a variety of shapes and utilized in a variety of industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and consumer products.

Ongoing research and development in materials science and polymer engineering have led to the creation of new types of plastics with enhanced properties, such as biodegradability, recyclability, and thermal stability. These innovations drive the market by expanding the range of applications.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Plastics market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, application, end use and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia Plastics market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Plastics market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-plastics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Australia Plastics Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, polyethylene held the largest market share more than 25% in 2022. It is primarily used in the packaging sector, which includes containers and bottles etc.

On the basis of application, injection molding segment is dominating the market by 43% share in 2022. It is commonly used method for producing custom plastic parts.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 8.8 billion Growth Rate 4.5% Dominating Segment Polyethylene Key Market Drivers Rising demand for consumer goods and electronics

Expanding construction and infrastructure industry

Increasing demand for rigid and flexible packaging Companies Profiled Visy Group

Amcor plc

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

Qenos Pty Ltd

PLASTIC FORESTS PTY LTD

Pact Group

Detmold Group

Plantic

Repeat Plastics Australia Pty Ltd

Re.Group

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-plastics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia plastics market include,

In January 2023, BASF announced an investment to expand the capacity for polymer dispersions at its manufacturing facility in Merak, Indonesia.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia plastics market growth include Visy Group, Amcor plc, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Qenos Pty Ltd, PLASTIC FORESTS PTY LTD, Pact Group, Detmold Group, Plantic, Repeat Plastics Australia Pty Ltd, and Re. Group, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-plastics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Australia plastics market based on product, application, end use, and region

Australia Plastics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyurethane (PU) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polysstyrene (PS) Epoxy Polymers Liquid Crystal Polymers Polyamide (PA) Polycarbonate (PC) Others (Polysulfone (PSU))

Australia Plastics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Injection Molding Blow Molding Roto Molding Compression Molding Casting Thermoforming Extrusion Calendering

Australia Plastics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Packaging Building & Construction Electrical & electronics Automotive Medical Devices Agriculture Consumer Goods Utility Housewares Furniture & Bedding

Australia Plastics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Plastics Market Western Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments Southern Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments Eastern Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments Northern and Central Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-plastics-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Plastics Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Plastics market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Plastics market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Plastics market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Plastics market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Plastics market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Plastics market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Plastics market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-plastics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Synthetic Menthol Market- Global Synthetic Menthol Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Synthetic Menthol Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Middle East Polyurea Market – Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis – By Type, By Polyurea Coating Temperature Applied, By Chemical Structure, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, and Competitive Landscape

Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis – By Type, By Polyurea Coating Temperature Applied, By Chemical Structure, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, and Competitive Landscape Global Polyurea Market – demand for polyurea coatings has grown due to their exceptional protective properties. They are used for corrosion protection, abrasion resistance, and waterproofing in various industries including, construction, and automotive, among others

demand for polyurea coatings has grown due to their exceptional protective properties. They are used for corrosion protection, abrasion resistance, and waterproofing in various industries including, construction, and automotive, among others Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market – Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-20 28

Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-20 Australia Barite Market – Australia barite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 76 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Australia barite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 76 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. India Calcium Phosphite Market – India calcium phosphite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 215 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

India calcium phosphite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 215 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Australia Plastics Market – Australia plastics market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Australia plastics market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market – Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023.

– Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023. Global Propane Dehydrogenation to Propylene Market – Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023.

Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023. Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market – Global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end Australia market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support Australia and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245