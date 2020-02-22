Australia reopens the door to some Chinese students after coronavirus ban

The Australian government said on Saturday it will allow the return of some Chinese high school students who have been blocked from entering the country due coronavirus restrictions, reopening the door to a market that is key for the economy.
