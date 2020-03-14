Australia steps up lockdown to combat coronavirus spread

Australia’s prime minister canceled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19, while the nation’s treasurer called a second crisis meeting over the rapidly growing economic threat from the coronavirus.
