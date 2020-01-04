Australia urges people to flee as fires set to surge over the weekend

Authorities urged Australians on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales to escape bushfires they fear are set to burn out of control this weekend.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bushfires sweep across southeast Australia, 2 more killed - January 3, 2020
- Australia Prime Minister defers visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency - January 3, 2020
- Australian government deploys army reservists, third navy ship to support firefighters - January 3, 2020