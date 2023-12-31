Cabinet papers from 2003 show there was no formal submission before decision was taken to join US-led ‘coalition of the willing’ Australia joined the US-led invasion of Iraq, one of the most contentious decisions of John Howard’s prime ministership, without a formal cabinet submission setting out a full analysis of the risks.Cabinet papers published by the National Archives on Monday show the full cabinet signed off on the decision on 18 March 2003 based on “oral reports by the prime minister”. Continue reading…

