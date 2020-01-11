Australian bushfires ease, promise reprieve to build defenses

Bushfire conditions eased in Australia on Saturday after a grueling night for firefighters, with authorities saying they expect at least a week of milder weather in which to step up defenses against the huge blazes still burning.
