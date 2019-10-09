Australian Coffee Franchise Signs Largest U.S. Deal

Xpresso Delight signs five unit franchise deal for Northern New Jersey

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xpresso Delight, the world’s largest and fastest growing coffee service franchise, with over 200 franchises sold worldwide, announced today that yet another new multi-unit franchisee has joined the brand’s aggressive U.S. expansion, this time in Northern New Jersey. The newest Xpresso Delight franchisee will bring its automated café amenity to the Garden State, now the 5th state to welcome the unique pay-per-cup model to workplaces demanding a higher quality coffee experience for their employees without the significant upfront costs that come with high-end coffee and espresso systems.

The five unite franchise deal will service Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset Sussex, Union and Warren Counties. The signing marks a significant milestone for the brand’s U.S. footprint and joins recently signed deals in Charlotte and Ft. Lauderdale.

“Expanding into New Jersey is immensely important for our brand as we continue to prove out the franchise model in new markets,” said CEO Nigell Lee. “Our focus is to bring the café experience to every office in the country, and we are confident with this signing that we will build momentum in Northern New Jersey that will propel us to achieving our goal.”

Xpresso Delight’s newest franchisee is a Northern New Jersey native with a vast network of business and personal connections in the area. The husband and wife team have built careers in the corporate world with backgrounds in finance, marketing, and sales.

On the topic of his new franchise partners, Nigell explained, “Their specific skill sets are exactly what we look for in a franchisee and we believe that together with our training and support, they’ll be wildly successful, and equally important, hundreds of offices in Northern New Jersey will get to experience the top quality coffee and service for which Xpresso Delight is now world-renowned.”

Founded in 2003 in Australia, Xpresso Delight was created by Paul Crabtree and Stephen Spitz. Both were coming from a corporate background, and they saw the need for a better “office coffee.” Crabtree and Spitz went to work finding the right machine, coffee beans and systems for their new company, and landed on a high-quality Swiss-designed machine and premium proprietary coffee roast blend.

When an Xpresso Delight machine is installed in an office, the coffee possibilities are greatly expanded when compared to a traditional large-format coffee pot. The offerings range from espresso, macchiato, latte, cappuccino and more espresso-based drinks. The machines are designed to be sustainable by not requiring plastic pods and instead grinding the coffee beans for each cup.

Currently, Xpresso Delight has 18 territories operating or under development in the United States, primarily along the East Coast. In the next five years, the burgeoning brand hopes to have machines in each of the 50 major business cities across the country – including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and more – and has exclusively partnered with Oakscale, a New York-based franchise development company, to aid in the development efforts.

For more information about the Xpresso Delight franchise opportunity, visit https://www.xpressodelightfranchise.com/

About Xpresso Delight

Founded in 2003 in Australia, Xpresso Delight,created by Paul Crabtree and Stephen Spitz, is dedicated to serving a better “office coffee” through their revolutionary Swiss-designed machine and premium proprietary coffee roast. Franchising since 2014, the brand has grown to over 200 franchises sold in Australia and New Zealand, with 18 franchises sold in the U.S. throughout major metro areas. For more information, visit https://www.xdcoffee.com/

About Oakscale

Founded in 2017, Oakscale is a franchise development company that develops innovative emerging business concepts and promotes them to investors around the world. For more information, visit https://www.oakscale.com/

CONTACT: Joe Sexton Oakscale 6468831924 [email protected]