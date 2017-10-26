SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s High Court ruled on Friday that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is ineligible to remain in parliament, a decision that has cost the coalition government its one-seat parliamentary majority.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament, government loses majority - October 26, 2017
- North Korea says to release South Korean fishing boat; Mattis in Seoul - October 26, 2017
- CVS makes more than $66 billion bid for Aetna: sources - October 26, 2017