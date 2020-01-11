Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28

A firefighter died while on duty on Saturday in Australia’s state of Victoria, raising the toll from this season’s devastating bushfires to 28 deaths as the government deploys mental health services to aid those in affected areas.
