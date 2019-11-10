Australian firefighters raced on Sunday to contain widespread bushfires that have left three people dead, and braced for worse conditions in coming days as they warned the blazes will stretch their ability to protect people.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australian firefighters battle blazes, brace for more - November 9, 2019
- Bolivia military says won’t ‘confront’ the people as pressure on Morales builds - November 9, 2019
- Protests expected at Hong Kong shopping malls one week after violent clash - November 9, 2019