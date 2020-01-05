Fire threats eased in parts of southeastern Australia on Sunday after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and injured four firefighters, but authorities warned several fires were still burning at emergency levels and hot weather was set to return.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australian firefighters get brief reprieve as death toll rises - January 4, 2020
- Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs - January 4, 2020
- Trump says U.S. would hit 52 Iranian sites if American targets attacked - January 4, 2020