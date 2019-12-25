Australian firefighters spend Christmas Day containing blazes; temperatures to soar

Australian firefighters used cooler conditions on Christmas Day to try and contain bushfires ahead of hot, dry weather later in the week, as leaders and communities thanked them for sacrificing time with their families over the holidays.
