The Australian government said on Saturday that thousands of army reservists would be deployed to help communities hit by spreading wildfires and a third navy ship had been readied to support evacuations from coastal towns.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bushfires sweep across southeast Australia, 2 more killed - January 3, 2020
- Australia Prime Minister defers visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency - January 3, 2020
- Australian government deploys army reservists, third navy ship to support firefighters - January 3, 2020