The Australian government said on Sunday it will channel A$76 million ($52 million) to the tourism industry as recent heavy rains have dampened many of the monthslong bushfires, allowing the country to look to recovery.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Facebook says technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader’s name - January 18, 2020
- Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib - January 18, 2020
- Australian government to aid tourism industry as bushfires recede - January 18, 2020