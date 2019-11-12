Australia’s High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a final appeal from Vatican treasurer George Pell over his conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Some U.S. airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval: sources - November 12, 2019
- U.S. senators push for vote on Hong Kong rights bill as violence rises - November 12, 2019
- Australian High Court agrees to hear ex-Vatican treasurer’s sex offences appeal - November 12, 2019