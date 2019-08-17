Police in Melbourne issued a warning on Saturday after small scuffles erupted between supporters and opponents of the Hong Kong protest movement during a rally attended by several hundred people from the city’s Chinese community on Friday evening.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Muslim insurgent group says it met with Thai government - August 17, 2019
- Australian police tell Chinese to keep peace after scuffles at rally over Hong Kong - August 17, 2019
- Hong Kong tense as weekend of protests begins with teachers’ rally in rain - August 17, 2019