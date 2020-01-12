Australian prime minister’s approval rating slumps as bushfires rage

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating has declined sharply in the face of horrendous bushfires that have killed 28 people and destroyed 2,000 homes, a closely watched poll showed on Monday.
