Lior Sivan’s father says 32-year-old dual citizen was killed in an ambush when he exited a tank hatch to try to shoot a Hamas fighterThe Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Dfat) is urgently seeking to confirm whether an Australian citizen has been killed in Gaza.The ABC has reported that Lior Sivan, a 32-year-old reserves captain, was killed while fighting with an Israeli armoured brigade in southern Gaza. His death was covered by Israeli outlets shortly after but was not picked up by Australian media until Tuesday. Continue reading…

