Australian Wuhan evacuees arrive on Christmas Island: media

A plane load of Australians evacuated from China’s Wuhan city arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island, where they will be quarantined to prevent the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus, media reported on Tuesday.
