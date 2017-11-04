Australians protest against unfolding ’emergency’ in offshore detention camp

SYDNEY (Reuters) – More than 1,000 people protested in Australia on Saturday against the treatment of hundreds of asylum seekers in an offshore detention center that the United Nations has described as an “unfolding humanitarian emergency”.
