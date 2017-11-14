Australians support same-sex marriage in survey, paving way for legislation

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The majority of Australians support same-sex marriage, a national survey showed on Wednesday, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalize the unions by the end of the year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Soldiers seize Zimbabwe state broadcaster, anti-Mugabe coup talk intensifies - November 14, 2017
- U.S. Senate leaders look to work with White House to block Moore - November 14, 2017
- Australians overwhelmingly support same-sex marriage, paving way for legislation - November 14, 2017