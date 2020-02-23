Australia’s bushfire-stricken state pays tribute to 25 victims

Families, firefighters and politicians gathered in a solemn public ceremony in Sydney on Sunday to honor the 25 people killed in recent bushfires that tore through the country’s most populous state.
