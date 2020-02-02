Australia’s capital lifts state of emergency as fire threat subsides

Wildfires that threatened Australia’s capital, Canberra, over the weekend have been brought under control as containment lines held and hot and windy conditions eased, prompting authorities to lift a state of emergency.
