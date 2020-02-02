Australia’s capital on fire alert as smoke and dust trigger health warnings

Australia’s capital, Canberra, was on high alert on Sunday as bushfires burned nearby, while smoke and dust covered large parts of the country’s east, prompting warnings from health authorities.
