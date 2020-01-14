Australia’s massive fires could become routine, climate scientists warn

Bushfires ravaging Australia have provided a foretaste of the kinds of conditions that could become normal unless the world moves rapidly to curb emissions of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, scientists have warned.
