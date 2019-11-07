Australia’s Perenti says 19 of its employees killed in Burkina Faso attack

Australian mining services provider Perenti Global Ltd said on Friday that 19 of its employees were among the more than three dozen people killed in the ambush of a convoy ferrying hundreds of workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso.
