Austria introducing ‘spot’ health checks at Italian border

Austria is introducing “spot” health checks at its border with Italy for two weeks as of next week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in which Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.
