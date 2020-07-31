Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Auth0 Announces First-Ever Hackathon

Auth0 Announces First-Ever Hackathon

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Developers called upon to “hack for change” for today’s real-world issues

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auth0, the identity platform for development teams, today announced its first-ever global Hackathon, which will take place August 7-9, 2020. With a mission to create solutions to address today’s real-world challenges, Auth0 and event partners, AWS, Microsoft, Vercel, Ionic, DigitalOcean, Gatsby, Hasura, and MongoDB, seek developers who wish to “hack for change” around three relevant topics: COVID-19, connectivity, and security. Teams can register for the event at https://auth0.devpost.com/.

Despite the turmoil and uncertainty in 2020, innovation and its ability to transcend today’s challenges is one constant, and will continue to flourish amidst distributed developers. Auth0 and its Hackathon partners will bring together hundreds of developers to harness ideas and creativity to tackle the biggest issues facing organizations and communities today. The three categories of the event are focused on solutions that address the after-effects of COVID-19; create secure connections; and keep remote friends/co-workers/families connected.

Submissions will be judged on the quality, implementation, and potential impact of the idea. The esteemed judging panel is comprised of the following developer experts:

  • Matias Woloski, co-founder and CTO, Auth0
  • Evil Rabbit, head of design, Vercel
  • Sherry List, Azure developer engagement lead, Microsoft
  • Rob Melka, solution architect, AWS
  • Chris Sevilleja, founder Scotch.io and developer advocate, DigitalOcean
  • Obinna Ekwuno, software engineer, Gatsby
  • Mike Hartington, developer advocate, Ionic
  • Ado Kukic, developer advocate lead, MongoDB
  • Praveen Durairaju, developer advocate, Hasura

“Since its inception, Auth0 has empowered developers all over the world to innovate. We know developers are facing unique challenges during this pandemic, and also have tremendous talent and innovation to offer,” said Jarod Reyes, director of developer relations at Auth0. “We want to tap into this vast innovation pool and call out to our far-reaching developer network to rally around making a difference. We are grateful to our judges and to all developers who join us in hacking for change.” 

In addition to the gratification of hacking for change, the best ideas deemed by the judges will be rewarded with cash prizes, gift cards, and custom Auth0 and partner swag. Participation rules, guidelines, and event details can be found here: https://hackathon.auth0.com/. To register a team, please sign up here: https://auth0.devpost.com/ by August 6th.

About Auth0
Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and development teams rely on Auth0’s simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Jeana Tahnk
Global Communications
Auth0
[email protected]

Hannah Carroll
Matter for Auth0
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.