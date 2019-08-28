Auth0 Named a Visionary in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Second Consecutive Year

Auth0 positioned highest for ability to execute in the Visionaries Quadrant

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced that it has been named as a Visionary by Gartner in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the second year in a row. Vendors in the Magic Quadrant report are evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the report, “SaaS-delivered access management has become the norm, as has advanced user authentication including MFA. AM vendors are maturing their approaches to session management, contextual and adaptive access, and API protection, which will begin to enable CARTA-aligned access management approaches.”

Since its inception in 2013, Auth0’s developer-first approach to identity management has differentiated itself in the market, and attracted a global audience of developer loyalists and customers. With high-velocity growth and more than 7,000 customers worldwide, the company is answering the demand for identity management with a simple, extensible, and powerful solution.

“We believe our improved positioning for ability to execute in the Visionaries Quadrant is really exciting, and is a testament to our efforts to continually improve our platform, based on valuable customer feedback and industry trends,” said Martin Gontovnikas, VP of Marketing at Auth0. “We are pleased with Gartner’s recognition of Auth0 as a Visionary again.”

More information on Auth0 and our placement in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management can be found on the Auth0 blog.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Michael Kelley et al., 12 August 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

