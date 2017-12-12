Auth0 Names Eugenio Pace as New CEO

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced that company co-founder Eugenio Pace will serve as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. The company is grateful to Jon Gelsey, Auth0’s former CEO, for four years of outstanding service.

Pace has been integral to Auth0’s exponential growth since co-founding the company with Matias Woloski, CTO, in 2013. Most recently as chief customer officer, Pace has been part of the leadership team that has led to Auth0’s significant milestones, such as raising nearly $55M in total funding-to-date, and in 2017 alone:

Doubling its customer base with 1,500 new companies;

Increasing revenues by more than 100 percent;

Hiring more than 120 new people; and

Opening offices in London, Tokyo, and Sydney.

With an extensive technical background and previous senior management positions at Microsoft, Pace will focus his efforts on continued product innovation, customer success, and global expansion.

“I’m honored to be at the helm of Auth0 at such an exciting stage in the company’s evolution. The past few years of exceptional growth are a strong indicator of where we are heading, and I am very appreciative of Jon’s dedication to getting us to this stage,” said Pace. “We hold steadfast to our mission of providing the easiest-to-use IDaaS platform to solve the most complex and large-scale identity and access management challenges. Our amazing team has enabled us to stake our leadership claim in this market, and I’m thrilled to continue our mission as leader of this organization.”

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures millions of logins per day, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. Auth0 has raised more than $54 million from Meritech Capital Partners, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Telstra Ventures, Trinity Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and K9 Ventures. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jeana Tahnk

Corporate Communications

Auth0

[email protected]