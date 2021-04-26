Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Authentic Kobe Beef comes to Arkansas

Authentic Kobe Beef comes to Arkansas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Red Oak Steakhouse is first in the state and first in the entire South!

Photo provided by Japanese Kobe Beef Council and approved for release in USA.

Photo provided by Japanese Kobe Beef Council and approved for release in USA.

Photo provided by Japanese Kobe Beef Council and approved for release in USA.

Photo provided by Japanese Kobe Beef Council and approved for release in USA.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kobe Beef is the world’s most famous meat and extremely rare.  With only a tiny fraction of restaurants nationwide licensed to serve authentic Kobe beef, Red Oak Steakhouse located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas is proud to be awarded this amazing opportunity.  

Thousands of American restaurants sell a product called “wangus”, which is a hybrid of domestically raised Wagyu breeds and common Angus. But they call it Kobe, in spite of numerous lawsuits to alter the practice.

Director of Food and Beverage, Todd Gold said, “The Kobe difference is in the genetics.  With Kobe, there are no big chunks of fat like on traditional steaks.  Rather, the fat is evenly dispersed throughout the muscle in a type of spiderweb of ultra-thin veins.  As a gift to our patrons, we are actually pricing Kobe beef without our standard food-cost- markup, to allow everyone to enjoy this prized meat.”

Authentic Kobe is uniformly pink, because of the highly integrated blend of meat and fat.  It is also much healthier than non-Kobe beef.  Real Kobe beef is always boneless, usually served as a strip, ribeye, or filet and the price typically begins at $20 an ounce.  Any so-calledKobe steak selling for less than $80 – $100 is most likely an imposter.  

“Our Red Oak Steakhouse, which is located inside Pine Bluff’s Saracen Casino, is rapidly becoming a favorite of genuine foodies throughout Arkansas, and the region.  We’re excited to be chosen as one of only 38 American restaurants, and the first in the South, to have the honor of serving true Kobe beef!”, stated Carlton Saffa, Market Manager for Saracen Casino Resort.

Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Byrd said this, “Authentic Kobe beef is extremely rare and sets the global standard for quality. With Red Oak asthe first in Arkansas and the first in the South to be Kobe-licensed,this is a proud moment for Saracen Casino Resort and the Quapaw Nation. Kobebeef is synonymous with world-class cuisine, and we’reextremelyhappy to offer an enhanced,fine-dining experience to patrons of the Saracen.”

Attachments

  • chori-niku02
  • nama-niku01 
CONTACT: Carlton Saffa
Saracen Casino Resort
+1-417-466-5994
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.