authID.ai Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

Accreditation validates company has implemented the internationally recognized highest standard for managing the security of its data assets

LONG BEACH, NY , June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced the company is an ISO 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO).

Obtaining this internationally recognized credential reaffirms authID’s commitment to providing its customers with the highest level of assurance that its systems operate within a secure environment. Issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited third-party auditor, the ISO 27001 certification is evidence that authID has met a rigorous framework of security management standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its biometric authentication platform.

“With account takeover, synthetic fraud, and other cybersecurity threats on the rise, enterprises that take proactive measures to protect themselves lower their risk of losing revenue, reputation, and customer trust,” said Jeremiah Mason, SVP, Product, of authID.ai. “We recognize the importance of ISO 27001:2013 certification, which validates authID’s commitment to our customers and partners that we have implemented and exceeded the highest security standards for our best-in-class biometric identity proofing and authentication systems.”

As U.S. security mandates become increasingly exhaustive, including the government’s official “zero trust” cybersecurity strategy, information security and risk management are a top priority for both the public and private sector. authID’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including FIDO2 passwordless and biometric authentication, provide uncompromising security to protect against unauthorized access, without impacting user convenience and ease-of-use and enables its users to comply with security regulations.

“Cybercriminals are relentless when it comes to finding new ways of bypassing authentication methods to access sensitive information,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “By eliminating passwords and leveraging FIDO2 authentication coupled with cloud-based identity authentication, organizations can accurately and securely verify a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets.”

This latest ISO certification builds on authID’s rigorous security and compliance standards, coming on the heels of its Verified™ platform achieving conformance with ISO 30107-3 Level 1 and 2 for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and its previous attestations for SOC 2 compliance.

authID provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through Verified®, an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based biometric facial matching. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers.

