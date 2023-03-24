Experienced leaders with proven business growth success in the identity industry assume executive leadership.

DENVER, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID® [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Rhon Daguro as Chief Executive Officer and Joe Trelin as Chairman of the Board.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Rhon Daguro as our new Chief Executive,” said Chairman Joe Trelin. “Rhon has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and a track record of outstanding revenue growth in the identity space. We look forward to working together to realize the full potential of authID.”

Rhon Daguro, appointed as a member of the Board on March 9, joins the Company’s executive team with proven success in building multiple profitable software and professional services firms, and over 20 years of sales, marketing, technology, and venture capital experience. Bringing extensive knowledge of the identity market, Rhon served most recently as the Chief Revenue Officer of Socure Inc. where he helped the company attain ‘unicorn’ status, growing annual recurring revenue to over $100 Million.

Previous to that, Rhon served in identity management positions at Oracle. He also built the identity management team at Persistent as General Manager, created an API layer for the Oracle identity platform (achieving Partner of the Year status twice), and delivered a FIDO solution for the banking industry based on USAA’s patents. Rhon’s teams built additional identity products for Oracle, NokNok Labs, and IBM. Rhon also lead the sale of an enterprise software company for approximately $100 million.

“I am excited about this opportunity to lead authID because of the strength of its technology platform and growth potential,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “I look forward to collaborating with our newly strengthened Board and new Chairman Joe Trelin. I will be fiercely focused on bringing my expertise, vision, and energy to take advantage of that potential to escalate the Company’s performance and market presence.”

Having joined the authID Board of Directors in April 2022, Joe Trelin, assumes the role of Chairman effective immediately. Joe offers invaluable industry expertise having formerly served as the Chief Platform Officer at CLEAR, where he designed, launched, and monetized the CLEAR identity platform across various market sectors including payments, healthcare, entertainment, automotive, and enterprise access management. He also previously held senior roles in product development, product management, and engineering at NBC Universal, Amazon.com, Amazon Web Services, and Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

“The exponential growth predicted for digital transactions requires faster, more convenient, and highly accurate user identity. authID delivers the enhanced, non-repudiable identification technology on which highly secure enterprises and digital commerce will be built,” said Joe Trelin. “I am excited to work with Rhon to help the Company advance to its next stage of market growth.”

About authID Inc.

At authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines unphishable, FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the future results of operations, cash flow, cash position and financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both authID Inc. and its business partners, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding authID’s present and future business strategies, and the environment in which authID expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the Company’s ability to successfully implement its cost-saving initiatives; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of changes to its operations; the terms that its lender may require for any drawdowns under the Facility Agreement; the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers; the Company’s ability to compete effectively; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, rising energy prices, increases in interest rates, and others. See the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 filed at www.sec.gov and other documents filed with the SEC for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this release and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. authID expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.