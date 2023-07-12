DENVER, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — authID® [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Manship, Dale Daguro, and Jeff Scheidel as Vice Presidents of Sales. This follows the successful completion of our recent fund raising, allowing authID to focus on the execution of its sales strategy and capitalize on the strong demand for secure and reliable biometric authentication solutions.

Cyberattacks caused by bad actors who prey on passwords and legacy MFA continue to disrupt businesses. authID’s biometric verification and authentication solutions offer a secure and convenient way to validate the identity of both employees and consumers and eliminate the risks and costs of data breaches and account takeovers. By leveraging its patented VerifiedTM platform technology, authID ensures the highest levels of security and accuracy at sub-second speed, enabling organizations to efficiently safeguard enterprise applications against fraudulent activities.

Each executive brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership, business development, and driving revenue growth within the technology industry. With impressive track records of developing high-performing sales teams and building strong relationships with enterprise clients, they are each well-positioned to lead authID’s sales efforts with a focus on delivering fast and lightweight, strong biometric authentication services to enterprises.

“We are excited to welcome Greg, Dale and Jeff to the authID team,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Their proven expertise in sales leadership and comprehensive knowledge of the identity authentication space will be instrumental in strengthening our market position and accelerating our growth trajectory.”

In their new roles, each VP of Sales will be responsible for executing authID’s sales strategy, developing and expanding key customer relationships, and driving revenue growth across various industry verticals, including finance, healthcare, government, and e-commerce. With their deep understanding of the identity market, they will play a pivotal role in delivering authID’s innovative solutions to enterprises seeking secure and seamless biometric identity verification and authentication.

Mr. Manship’s, Mr. Daguro’s, and Mr. Scheidel’s respective compensation packages include basic salary, commission based on future Company revenues, and a grant of options to purchase 25,000 shares of new Common Stock at a price of $7.36 per share, pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About authID Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

