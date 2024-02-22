DENVER, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that Chairman Joe Trelin has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors effective February 20, 2024.

As the former Chief Platform Officer of CLEAR, Trelin brought his experience and guidance to help orchestrate a relaunch of authID and the signing of a record number of sales bookings in 2023. First appointed to the authID Board in April 2022, Trelin quickly showed his value in envisioning future direction for business and product development. Under his term as Chairman, authID experienced a dramatic rise in sales bookings, and the addition of several seasoned identity management personnel in both sales and technology.

“Joe brought expert and invaluable domain advice that was instrumental to our relaunch,” commented CEO Rhon Daguro. “He contributed his expertise in technology, operations, finance, and a deep understanding for the biometric authentication market. Because of his contributions, authID holds a far stronger posture now than a year ago for which we are grateful.”

“I am pleased to have contributed to the relaunch of authID, the appointment of Rhon Daguro as CEO, and the hiring of additional identity-domain talent,” said Joe Trelin. “I believe in the future of authID, since it is well-positioned for success with significant market opportunity as well as a strong roadmap and the ability to execute upon that opportunity. I’m so very appreciative of the support of everyone with whom I’ve worked.”

The Company is in discussions with one or more candidates to become additional independent directors of authID, who can help with our next phase of growth, but no commitments have been made for any appointment at this time.

