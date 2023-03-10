Recognized leaders in digital transformation, innovation and revenue growth join Board of Directors.

DENVER, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today introduced four new non-executive Directors to Company shareholders and stakeholders. The new appointments reinforce the Board’s leadership and revenue growth experience as the Company works to expand its business pipeline of innovative identity services to additional enterprise customers across fintech, healthcare, technology, and other market segments.

Joining current non-executive Directors Michael Koehneman, Joe Trelin and Jacqueline White, the new Directors are:

Rhon Daguro, Former Chief Revenue Officer of Socure Inc.

Ken Jisser, President of The Pipeline Group Inc.

Thomas Szoke, Founder and Former Officer of authID Inc.

Michael Thompson, Partner, Hemingway Capital

Statements by the new Directors:

“authID is at the forefront of a rapid evolution in identity assurance and security, one that must balance uncompromised cyber security with an easy user experience,” Rhon Daguro said. “I am confident that the Board can provide the vision and direction that will allow the Company to grow its revenue and business pipeline of innovative identity services.”

Ken Jisser added, “I have been an investor in and worked with authID for some time and believe that the Company has tremendous potential for delivering innovative identity solutions. I am excited to work more closely with the authID Board and leadership team to help execute our strategic plan.”

“authID’s adaptive authentication platform makes it well positioned to capitalize on the need to replace vulnerable passwords with secure authentication that stems the rise in cybersecurity attacks that exploit human vulnerabilities,” said Thomas Szoke. “I am enthusiastic about the continued opportunity to help the Company extend its footprint across the fintech, healthcare and tech markets.”

“I see strong opportunity for authID’s patented platform to deliver innovation in identity authentication for a range of market segments,” Mike Thompson said. “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s successful execution of its mission to stop digital fraud.”

Additional background on the Company’s new Directors:

Rhon Daguro

Mr. Daguro, with over 20 years of sales, marketing, technology, and venture capital experience, has built multiple profitable software and professional services firms. Most recently, he served since 2018 as the Chief Revenue Officer of Socure Inc. where he helped the company attain ‘unicorn’ status and grew annual recurring revenue to over $100 Million. Prior to that, Mr. Daguro held various executive sales positions with Persistent Systems, Hortonworks, and Oracle.

Ken Jisser

Mr. Jisser is the Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group, Inc., a technology-enabled services company that aims to deliver business results for companies looking to build predictable and profitable pipeline. Having founded the company in his garage in 2017, it reached #415 among the fastest growing private companies in America (Inc. Magazine) in 2020. Prior to that Mr. Jisser served as GTM Advisor at Druva Inc. Mr. Jisser has consulted with multiple companies and executives on sales and marketing to understand the issues constraining their business, and crafted demand-generation and revenue-generating solutions to drive growth. Currently, he works with board members and investors, and advises CEO’s on how to acquire early customers and take new products to market faster and more efficiently.

Thomas R. Szoke

Mr. Szoke has over 25 years of engineering, global sales, and operations management experience. He previously served as Chief Solutions Architect of authID. Prior to that he served as President and CEO of the Company, and Chief Operating Officer of Innovation In Motion Inc. Mr. Szoke is also the inventor of IIM Global Corps HDR Intelligent Accessory product lines, and held various sales and management positions with Motorola, Inc. for over 20 years.

Michael Thompson

Mr. Thompson is a Partner at Hemingway Capital, an operationally focused, private equity firm. Mr. Thompson has over 38 years of domestic and international experience in publicly traded and private equity backed consumer and commercial businesses. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer for companies with sales ranging from $60 million to over $500 million in bedding, polyurethane foam, and pet products, and was an operating executive for two leading middle market private equity firms. Prior to that, Mr. Thompson held executive positions with Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Merillat Industries, a division of Masco Corporation, and Black+Decker, and began his career with Sunbeam Appliance Company.

About authID Inc.

At authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines unphishable, FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authID.ai .

