authID to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9

DENVER, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 9 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID.ai Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot and Chief Financial Officer Annie Pham will host a webcast and conference call at 5.30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation, investors can follow this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o858qhwi .

. Those parties interested in participating via telephone can register here: Registration Link for Teleconference Dial In .

. A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days via authID’s Investor Relations news and events web page at: https://investors.authid.ai/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

About authID Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through Verified®, an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. For more information, go to: www.authid.ai

Investor Relations Contacts:

Grace DeFries

authID.ai SVP, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

Ina McGuinness

The Bliss Group

(805) 427-1372