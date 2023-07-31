Conference call and webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EDT

DENVER, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 10 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer Annie Pham will host a webcast and conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation, investors can follow this link: Q2 Webcast Conference Registration Link

Those parties interested in asking questions during the live call should also register here: Q2 Teleconference Dial In Registration Link

Participants can pre-register in advance of the call to receive the dial in number and a PIN, which cannot be shared with others.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days via authID’s Investor Relations news and events web page .

