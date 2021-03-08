Author Beautifully Transforms Hymnal Lyrics into “Found” Poetry

Breaking News
Former Journalist Beverly Stock engages readers with a new perspective in ‘The Prayerful Poet’

ST. LOUIS, MO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Beverly Stock’s newly released collection of poetry, “The Prayerful Poet: Found Poems in Hymns of the Past,” she engages readers with a voice that is thoughtful, stirring and full of hope. Throughout the verses, Stock brings a new spirit and refreshed meaning to the original hymnal message while maintaining the traditional value and reverence. 

“The Prayerful Poet” is her first published collection of faith-based poetry. She combines her adaptations with the time-honored hymnal lyrics and finds new meaning in traditional songs of worship. “The poetry I found with these hymns,” said Stock, “often summarizes, embellishes and gives additional significance to lyrics written hundred of years ago, doubling its context.” Found poetry is created by taking words, phrases or often whole passages from other sources and reframing them, thus imparting new meaning.  

“Reading traditional hymns,” said Stock, “offered me a harbor of relaxation and meditation, as well as an opportunity to renew my appreciation of faith-based messages. Each poem gave me a sense of union with faith and peace regardless of life’s distractions.” All hymns that are referenced in “The Prayerful Poet” originate in the public domain.

Ultimately, Stock’s work is a mixture of rhyme and elegiac laments that will bring readers a hopeful perspective regardless of the stress of everyday life. In addition, Beverly Stock’s poetry may remind readers of classical hymns that may have been enjoyed but long since been forgotten.  

ISBN: 978-1-400330805 (softcover); 978-1-400330799 (hardcover); 978-1-400330812 (electronic)
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Beverly Stock is an American Poet born and raised in the Midwest. A former journalist and feature writer, she delights in creating found poetry that finds life from existing lyrics, passages and makes the old new again. Prior to her life in the world of poetry, Stock enjoyed a successful career as a feature magazine writer, a corporate communications manager and as the owner of a boutique creative services agency. She also worked as a freelance journalist for almost twenty years and saw her work published in newspapers and weekly periodicals across the United States and international media. For more information, please visit https://www.beverlystockpoetry.com/. 

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

