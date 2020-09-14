Author Dispels the Mystery Surrounding the Sound Post of the Violin in New Book

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

John E. McLennan, Ph.D. releases experimental passion project, ‘The Sound Post in the Violin’

SYDNEY, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Violins are known for the beautiful and harmonious sounds that have captivated music enthusiasts for roughly five hundred years. After thirty years of thorough research, author John E. McLennan, Ph.D., has released “The Sound Post in the Violin,” an insightful new book dedicated to the musical instrument’s importance.  

Throughout the book, McLennan explores the sound post’s function in maximizing the violin’s body’s monopole action and the sound it radiates, unlike earlier bowed string instruments that restricted this to the top plate. McLennan illustrates his research through six papers that were written from 1996 to 2015. The papers attempt to quantify the function of the sound post and dispel myths of the violin’s early history. The author will educate readers on new and factual material that addresses the best sound result and loudness for the string instrument.

“I was inspired to write the papers in this book which range from 2000 for the literature review (history) to a period from 2010 to 2015 for the others, I researched the instrument from 1985, hoping my findings would summarize the sound post’s history and record recent experimental results,” said McLennan. “There is still so much to learn about the violin, and I hope my book can guide readers to a new understanding of the musical instrument.”

Ultimately, “The Sound Post in the Violin” will take readers on a journey to discover the mechanics of violin acoustics and gain more in-depth knowledge and appreciation for such an important musical instrument.

ISBN: 978-1-5043-2132-7 (softcover); 978-1-5043-2133-4 (eBook)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
John E. McLennan, Ph.D., has been researching violin acoustics for thirty years using experimental methods. He is an accomplished engineer, skilled violin craftsman and an independent researcher. He graduated with a Master of Science from UNSW (1964) and a Ph. D. in violin acoustics from UNSW (2008). McLennan has been a member of the Catgut Acoustical Society since 1975. For more information, please visit www.phys.unsw.edu.au/music/people/mclennan.html.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

