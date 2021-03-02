Author Shares His Spiritual Encounters and Out of Body Experiences in New Memoir

Greg Thompson helps readers understand that one is never alone in ‘Living with My Spirit Guides’

PORTLAND, Ore, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life comes with many different experiences, some on this earth and others outside of this universe. In Greg Thompson’s autobiography, “Living with My Spirit Guides,” he narrates his life and the meaningful relationships he has with his messengers. Readers will see a different perspective of life through Thompson’s daily spiritual encounters with his guardian angels.

The memoir is told through Thompson’s experiences and starts when he first met one of his guides at the age of four. His story chronicles how he has grown from a child who accepted his world that others did not understand to a life where he openly talks about his connection to a larger spiritual world. Throughout the book, readers will get a glimpse into how Thompson communicates with his spirit guides, how it changed throughout time and how he has learned new ways to talk with other forms of life.

“My memoir is meant to help readers understand that one is never alone,” said Thompson. “There are spirit guides, some may refer to them as angels, who are always with one and wish to help them. Also, that one’s soul does not die when the body dies. Everyone has spirit guides and is loved unconditionally by them; they help you manifest what you desire and will always be a part of one’s soul.”

Ultimately, “Living with My Spirit Guides” shows what it is like for Thompson to be an empath who can pick up emotions from anywhere in the world and how it feels understanding things that may not be physically there. By the end of the book, readers will be captivated by Thompson’s knowledge and how he helps others with the aid of his spirit guides.

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5689-0 (softcover); 978-1-9822-5691-3 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-5690-6 (eBook)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Greg Thompson is a retired IBM software engineer who lives with spirit guides daily. They help him through rough times and rejoice with him when life is good. He has had several near-death experiences and one shared-death experience. Thompson is Portland, Oregon’s chapter group leader of the International Association for Near-Death Studies. To learn more, please visit www.livingwithmyspiritguides.com.

