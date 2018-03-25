Authorities urge Egyptians to vote as Sisi seeks second term

CAIRO (Reuters) – Buses with loudspeakers blasting out songs about the importance of voting were touring central Cairo on the eve of the Egyptian presidential election, which analysts say lacks credible challengers to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
