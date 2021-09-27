Authority to Operate on AWS Brings Splunk, Telos Corporation and stackArmor Together to Create a Simple and Fast Way to Help Achieve Compliance

ASHBURN, Va. and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) and stackArmor are excited to announce their partnership under the authority to operate (ATO) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) program to reduce the time and cost associated with ATO compliance through the new FASTTR initiative, which stands for Faster ATO with Splunk, Telos and ThreatAlert® for Regulated Markets.

FASTTR brings together three innovative cybersecurity solutions to benefit independent software providers and regulated defense contractors that are required to comply with complex state and local government security regulations, like FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC and soon, StateRAMP.

stackArmor’s ThreatAlert ® ATO Accelerator rapidly delivers a dedicated AWS Landing Zone with NIST compliant security services and a complete ATO documentation package generated using Xacta ® , the Telos cyber risk management and compliance automation solution that features AWS control inheritance and Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) data exchange capabilities. To ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive data, ThreatAlert integrates Splunk’s security information and event management capabilities to meet continuous monitoring and auditability requirements. The unique “in-boundary” deployment model of the ThreatAlert ATO Accelerator that includes both Splunk solutions and Telos Xacta reduces the time and cost of ATO projects by ensuring that data stays within the accreditation boundary.

“We are beyond pleased to support this new initiative under the ATO on AWS program, which is a Partner-driven process established to reduce the time and cost associated with achieving compliance certifications that can significantly stall efforts to migrate to the cloud,” said Sandy Carter, vice president, worldwide public sector partners and programs, AWS. “FASTTR brings together top AWS technology and consulting Partners that excel in security, regulatory, and compliance requirements to remove ATO roadblocks and help customers stay one step ahead.”

Splunk, Telos and stackArmor have independently helped numerous customers obtain FedRAMP ATOs and together are streamlining the process even further by meeting new cybersecurity requirements for complying with rapidly emerging compliance frameworks that demand new capabilities such as threat hunting, enhanced logging, controls automation and inheritance, in addition to streamlining the governance process with machine-readable artifacts using the NIST Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).

“We have been providing our commercial enterprise, regulated industry and government customers with cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions for years, and we can measure the dramatic impact it has on reducing both the time and cost to achieve an ATO,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We are pleased to join AWS, Splunk and stackArmor to extend the reach of Xacta to additional customers seeking help with their security control documentation and continuous monitoring requirements.”

“At Splunk, we understand the importance of strategic partnerships and continue to look for ways we can work with partners to serve customers better,” said Bethann Pepoli, group vice president, go-to-market, Splunk. “We value our strong relationship with AWS and are focused on building solutions for the public sector. Together with Telos and stackArmor, we have created a solution that helps organizations to comply with ever-changing, complex government security regulations.”

“Reducing the time and cost of FedRAMP, FISMA and CMMC ATOs is a strategic requirement for enterprises in highly regulated markets such as government, public sector, defense, space, and healthcare – especially given the sharp rise in cybersecurity threats,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, CEO and founder, stackArmor. “We are excited to partner with industry leaders like Splunk and Telos to power our ThreatAlert ATO Accelerator that provides world-class security information management, threat intelligence as well as Telos Xacta’s ability to deliver machine readable compliance artifacts using NIST OSCAL. The FASTTR initiative provides a proven end-to-end solution that makes it easy for enterprises to obtain and manage ATOs.”

To learn more about FASTTR and to request a consultation, visit https://stackarmor.com/FASTTR .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world. To learn more about the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, visit www.telos.com/partners.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

About stackArmor

stackArmor provides cloud migration, managed services, and managed security services to compliance-focused customers, including U.S. Government, Healthcare, Education, Space & Defense, Financial Services, and Non-profit organizations. stackArmor’s ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator provides a unique “in-boundary” solution that helps organizations rapidly achieve FedRAMP, FISMA/RMF, DOD CC SRG and CMMC amongst other government-driven compliance frameworks.

