The website’s ghostwriting services are designed to help those who aspire to share their stories with the world, but who may be too busy with work, or that find the process of writing overly difficult and may struggle to adequately convey their story in the best way for their chosen genre and audience.

Authors Unite offers a selection of ghostwriting options, such as non-fiction books, business books, creative non-fiction, memoirs, and fiction books, in which a member of their team will collaborate with the prospective author to aid them in becoming a published author.

Helping You Share Your Story

Authors Unite believes that nothing should stop you from sharing your story and your ideas with the world. This is why, with the their ghostwriting services, you can join a no-risk ghostwriting program where a professional writer will help bring the ideas in your head to life on the pages of your book, including unlimited revisions until the author is completely satisfied with the finished product.

The Different Type Of Book Possibilities

Authors Unite and its team of professional ghostwriters can help you produce any type of book, but some of its most popular projects fall into the following categories:

Non-Fiction / Business Books

Most of the books that are written by the ghostwriting team at Authors Unite are non-fiction, meaning not a novel.

Book projects focusing on business are highly popular, and many authors who have worked with Authors Unite have found success through working with a ghost writer to illuminate their unique experiences and strategies in the business sphere and have their story told.

A business book can also be about a focused business topic, or it may lean into the self-help book market and convey a more hands-on approach explaining various methodologies behind a successful business.

Creative Non-Fiction / Memoir Books

A memoir tells the story of a person’s life, usually focusing on a particular time or pivotal event. Sometimes a memoir can also be written as a self-help book that can describe in detail how the writer made it through a specific type of challenge, leaving readers with newfound perspective on how they might be able to deal with a similar situation in their own lives.

Fiction

Authors Unite has a team of professional ghostwriters who focus specifically on writing fiction in an extensive range of genres, including:

Action/Adventure

Thriller

Mystery

Suspense

Horror

Fantasy

Science Fiction

Romance

Children’s Books

Historical Fiction

Literary Fiction

