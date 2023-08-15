LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Jack Jacobs, Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (a private company) (“Zhittya”), will be presenting at the online AutismOne International 2023 Online Conference on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 8 AM Pacific Time. The presentation is entitled, “Autism: Is This a Vascular Disease and Would Therapeutic Angiogenesis Be a Potential Treatment?”. Dr. Jacobs will provide evidence that autism results from a lack of blood flow to certain regions of the brain and will discuss the company’s recent efforts to treat autistic patients. Learn more and register for the event at AutismOne’s website: https://go.autismone.org/ . In addition, following the September 1st morning presentations, a live panel of autism experts (including Dr. Jacobs) will discuss the talks from 1 to 2 PM Pacific Time.

Dr. Jacobs’ presentation will showcase the promising evidence that Zhittya’s drug, human fibroblast growth factor 1 (FGF-1), could be a potential breakthrough treatment for autism. FGF-1 is a well-known protein for signaling regeneration in the body, and the drug has already demonstrated impressive outcomes in reversing severe heart disease in patients with no surgical or medical options. In addition, recent medical studies have shown that FGF-1 can substantially improve motor and cognitive skills in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Building on these successes, Zhittya is now exploring the drug’s potential use in treating a wide range of other medical conditions, including stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, type 2 diabetes, and more.

These medical breakthroughs are of substantial importance, as they target diseases that collectively claim and affect the lives of over half of the world’s adult population. Zhittya’s commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and innovative treatments emphasizes the company’s dedication to making a significant difference in the lives of patients globally. With the upcoming presentation at the AutismOne Online Conference , Zhittya aims to garner the attention and support necessary to accelerate their autism therapy and usher in a new era of hope for those affected by this devastating disorder.

Again, the presentation is at 8 AM Pacific Time on September 1st. To register for the conference, go to https://go.autismone.org/

