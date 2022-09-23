Breaking News
Autism License Plates generate funds for 19 Florida Nonprofits

Sunrise, FL, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  The Florida Autism Specialty License Plate, administered by Arc Broward, announces its 2022 grant awards to 19 nonprofit organizations serving individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities throughout Florida.   

“Thousands of autism license plates on the roads help generate awareness and much needed grant funds for services,” said Autism Grants Council Chair, Dennis Haas.  

For information about how to purchase a Florida Autism Specialty license plate visit autismlicenseplate.com

The 2022 grants in the total amount of $141,507 were awarded to the following:  

  • The Haven, Sarasota County 
  • The Arc of the Bay, Bay, Calhoun, Washington, Jackson, and Gulf Counties 
  • Jacksonville School for Autism, Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties 
  • Ausome Foundation Corp., Miami-Dade County 
  • Beyond ASD Inc., Miami-Dade County 
  • Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, Inc., Santa Rosa, Escambia and Okaloosa Counties
  • Volunteer Services of Manatee County, Inc., Manatee, Sarasota and Desoto Counties 
  • The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Sarasota and Charlotte County 
  • Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Inc. (CDTC), Broward County 
  • Museum of Discovery and Science, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties 
  • aZul – Fashion, Art & Design, Inc., Martin, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties 
  • United States Sailing Center of Martin County, Inc., Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties 
  • Mainspring Academy, Duval, St. John’s, Baker and Clay Counties 
  • Family Initiative Incorporated, Lee County 
  • National Autism Registry, Palm Beach, Martin and Broward Counties 
  • The Friendship Journey, Broward and Palm Beach Counties 
  • Making Light Productions, Inc., Leon, Gadsen, and Wakulla Counties 
  • South Florida Autism Center, Inc., Broward and Miami-Dade Counties 
  • Friends of the Palm Beach County Public Library, Inc., Broward and Palm Beach Counties  

For more information, visit autismlicenseplate.com. To request an interview with a representative from the Autism Services Grant Council or a grant recipient, please contact Kathleen Casper at kcasper@arcbroward.com.  

The Autism Services Grants Council was created by the Florida Legislature in 2009 to implement and oversee a grants process for the distribution of funds generated from the sales of the Florida Support Autism Programs Specialty License Plate. 

The primary purpose of the Council is to fund service programs for grants to nonprofit organizations to operate direct services programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities in Florida including direct services, evaluation, training, and awareness.  

The amount of funds available through the grant process is dependent of the amount of revenue generated by sales of the Florida Support Autism Programs Specialty License Plate. The Autism Services Grants Council is administered by Arc Broward, an IRS exempt Section 501(c)(3), Florida nonprofit organization. 

CONTACT: Kathleen Casper
Autism License Plate
954-746-9400 ext 2203
kcasper@arcbroward.com

