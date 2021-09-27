Autism Science Foundation Wins 2021 Top-Rated Award from GreatNonprofits

ASF earns distinction for the ninth consecutive year, which comes as the organization further expands funding opportunities that provide critical support to autism researchers and families

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, today announced it has received Top-Rated Nonprofit status by GreatNonprofits for the ninth consecutive year.

The Top-Rated designation is based on the number and quality of reviews that ASF received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. It is the only honor for nonprofits determined solely by those who have direct experience with the charities.

This year’s award comes as ASF has expanded its funding opportunities despite the challenges associated with the pandemic. ASF funded several rounds of COVID-19 grants throughout the pandemic to address the most urgent needs in the autism community. In August, ASF added a two-year Post-Undergraduate Research Fellowship Award to its roster of funding mechanisms that support early career autism researchers: these include Pre- and Postdoctoral, Medical Student Gap Year and Undergraduate Summer Training Awards. ASF is currently seeking applications for all of these awards. Additionally, ASF has increased the funding levels for all existing awards. In July, ASF also funded four new Baby Siblings Research Consortium database grants, which help examine the very earliest signs of autism in infants with a high probability of a diagnosis.

“ASF is honored to be named a Top-Rated nonprofit by GreatNonprofits for the ninth consecutive year,” said Alison Singer, Co-Founder and President of ASF. “This designation would not be possible without our dedicated community of donors, researchers and families, who champion the work we do. We are truly grateful for their support and are committed to making the most out of every dollar donated so we can continue to fund autism research that will lead to real breakthroughs and make a positive difference in many lives.”

This year’s GreatNonprofits award comes as the ASF community prepares to participate in Wall Street Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the annual charity cycling and walking event benefiting ASF. The event, now in its seventh year, has raised over $2 million to date for ASF, each year attracting some of the most prominent firms on Wall Street and beyond to participate.

This year’s WSRF will be held on October 2, 2021, once again at Saxon Woods Park in White Plains, NY. The ride offers courses for participants of all abilities – family rides of 4 and 12 miles, longer rides of 20, 30 or 62 miles, and a 5K trail walk. Since the inaugural event in 2015, the Ride has grown rapidly in terms of participants, sponsors and industry reach. WSRF will also feature two satellite rides for the first time, this year in Baltimore and Toronto. Riders from around the world can also participate in the event virtually. Click here for additional information.

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation, or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.

