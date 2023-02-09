Autism Sibling Support Group Autism Sibling Support Group in Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bierman Autism Centers, a leader in early intervention ABA therapy and autism diagnostic testing in Arizona, is thrilled to announce the return of its Sibling Support Program. This in-person service was an offering Bierman provided prior to COVID-19, and the team is excited to bring back a program that provides a safe and nurturing environment for siblings of children with autism to connect, play, and have fun.

The program is led by Dr. Nicole Huggins, Psy.D., CCTP, CCSOTS, CCHTVSP, and it will offer siblings a chance to share their experiences, build meaningful connections, and reduce feelings of loneliness and confusion that often come with having a sibling with autism. Dr. Huggins stated, “The support group creates a community where siblings can share their experiences, have a safe avenue to process their feelings and build a strong support system.”

With 1 in 40 individuals diagnosed with autism in Arizona, the need for programs like Bierman’s sibling support program is more important than ever. Regional Clinical Director Adeline Low, M.A., BCBA shares, “The impact of autism on the family is far-reaching and managing these emotions is critical.” By providing a space where siblings can come together and support one another, Bierman is helping to build a stronger, more connected community.

At Bierman Autism Centers, providing comprehensive care to families affected by autism is at the heart of everything they do. In addition to the Sibling Support Program, Bierman offers a range of services, including ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Diagnostic services, as well as caregiver trainings and community events like Touch-A-Truck, Winter in July, Trunk-or-Treat, and Sensory Santa.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid’s success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

