Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin Welcomes Glen Stiteley to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced Glen Stiteley, Executive Vice President and CFO of County Bancorp, Inc. (NADSAQ: ICBK) and Investors Community Bank, has joined the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin as a member of the Board of Directors, according to Robert Peyton, President of the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin.

“We are very excited about the skill-set that Glen brings to the Autism Society. His financial background, governance experience, and strategic mindset will certainly strengthen our ability to deliver on our mission of maximizing the quality of life for individuals and families affected by autism,” said Peyton.

Mr. Stiteley has served as the CFO of County Bancorp, Inc. and Investors Community Bank since August of 2017 and has a wealth of experience in all aspects of operating a business (e.g. finance, marketing, strategic planning, operations, human resources, IT). Glen and his wife Katie have three sons.  Their youngest was diagnosed on the autism spectrum and is now five years old.  “Our family deals with autism on a daily basis.  Katie and I are very passionate about sharing what we have learned and helping other families affected with autism.  We are really excited to be joining such a great organization that is dedicated to helping families touched by autism,” said Glen. 

The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin provides a community for those interested in increasing the quality of life for those affected by autism in its 53-county service area. Founded in 1979 as the Autism Society of Wisconsin, the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin has been passionately committed to improving the lives of those affected by autism for 40 years through its five core program areas; support, education, information and referral, advocacy and community building.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site for details: http://investors.icbk.com.

